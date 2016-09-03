Morning! Today I’m giving Sister Louisa a break because right now Grant Henry is shrieking so loud that hordes of dazed fruit bats have prematurely awakened from hibernation. So I’ll focus on another wreck in the pile-up I now refer to as my personal “Dark Age.” This one came in the form of a custody case with my ex, and the guardian ad litem who had been assigned to our case, a woman I won’t mention by name other than to say that fuck yes I’m going to mention her name, it’s Cati Diamond Stone.

Cati Diamond Stone is now no longer a lawyer (thank God, because she totally sucked at that from what I could tell) but the Executive Director of a big charitable foundation, and probably well on her way to fucking the shit up out of that company if her competence in the job the judge assigned her to do for my daughter is indication of her present-day abilities. (By the way, people, do not believe a single word I say about the incompetence of Cati Diamond Stone unless you know it personally to be true. I, for one, know it personally to be true, so I’ll continue.) (Cati Diamond Stone, by the way, is a big deal these days at a giant foundation, she’s on TV, on Billboards, featured in big blow-job puff pieces in magazines and newspapers, what I’m getting at is that she’s a public figure, I’m a humorist, what the fuck did she think was going to happen? Tragedy plus time equals comedy, right? Well, the tragedy happened, the time has passed, so hence the fucking following.)

When I met Cati she told me she became a guardian ad litem (GAL) because she credited another GAL with a positive outcome in the divorce of her own parents when she was a kid. She herself had no kids at the time, and was 25-years-old. Twenty-five fucking years old. Her job, she said, was to represent my daughter in the custody case, and make a recommendation to the judge. (She was twenty-five fucking years old.) A guardian ad litem, by the way, is a person a judge shoves into the middle of your child custody case to complicate matters, turbo-suck more money out of you, and further punish you for ever having gotten married in the first place. When I met Cati she looked like a college sophomore and kind of like Reese Witherspoon, which is really unfortunate because now whenever I see Witherspoon in a movie I get that post trauma shock that makes me want to vomit until I see my own shoes fly out of my mouth.

At this point you should know that my husband and I never ended up going before a judge to address a custodial schedule with our daughter. We agreed on a shared custodial schedule out-of-court before it got that far. The two of us actually only lived four minutes apart. But that doesn’t mean Cati didn’t do her best, it appeared to me, to fuck the shit up out of my kid. Oh, my God, the confusing phantasmagoria of weird judgement and just plain ignorance (it appeared to me) that came out of that pretty dimpled face. One example that comes to mind right now (and “Diamond Stone,” by the way, is ironically so apt when recalling the tender softness of her heart throughout this ordeal) was that she apparently did not know the difference between preschool and, like, school. She seemed to think that by my keeping my three-year-old home with me on my custodial days, while my ex took her to preschool on his, it meant that I was participating in actual truancy. So this person, in whose hands the court had trusted the welfare of children, it appeared that this person actually thought it was illegal for mothers to NOT take their kids to daycare. (But, you know, twenty-five fucking years old.) Another example is when she ripped my lungs out because I had checked out a Montessori school with my girl when she was three. For some reason Cati thought looking into award-winning educational methods was bad parenting practice. It had something to do with me not consulting her father about it, which, oh my GOD, what if that had actually happened (it didn’t), could the child have survived such abuse? I also got eviscerated for getting my girl a flu shot, if I recall correctly, because evidently that meant I’d subjected her to major medical treatment without consulting it thoroughly enough with her father. (Mind you, I did consult with him about it, just evidently not thoroughly enough). I was really starting to worry that Cati’s standard go-to co-parenting recommendation to judges came down to “All Fathers Get Custody, and All Mothers Get to Sit in the Corner and Serve as Lactating Secretaries.”

Now my ex, on the other hand, it seemed like he could show up covered in the blood of a dozen decapitated orphans and she’d still think he was Father of the Year. The whole ordeal would have been hilarious if it hadn’t been so terrifying. Before Cati’s scheduled afternoon home visit at my place, for example, I’d asked her advice on how to proceed because I was nervous as hell about it. She told me not to worry and to just treat her (Cati) as I would any other lunch guest. So I made a salad with grilled salmon and mango salsa for the GAL, and served my 3-year-old mac-n-cheese and chicken nuggets. As I recall in her report, Cati ripped the quivering shit out of me for that stupid fancy salmon salad, and made it look as though that’s what I’d serve a 3-year-old. I started to wonder if she’d actually ever laid eyes on the child whose welfare she was supposed to be representing. In her final report she made stupefying mistakes about her subject, like how old she was, what grade she was, etc. I also found it odd that she made me do a lot of answering about my own parents. I mean, okay I get it, my father was a drunk and my mother was an atheist missile scientist, which looks bad if you’re a shitty judgmental person, but my parents also had both been dead for 20 years. Unless Cati thought I planned to dig them up so they could babysit my daughter, I don’t see what difference it made who they were or what they did.

Okay, some of you who are family-law savvy are wondering why Cati submitted a final report to the judge if my ex and I had already agreed on a custody schedule out-of-court. Believe me, I wondered that, too, and it’s a fucking whopper, but it will have to wait until next time, because I’m tired and still trying to get over that flesh-eating allergy attack that’s been plaguing me all week. So next time. (P.S. And Grant, don’t think for a second I’ve forgotten about you.) (Some of you may have noticed a dip in the shrieking — that was Grant thinking, “Wait, what? Damn if that bitch doesn’t always divert the spotlight.”) (Free Shipping!)